 Samsung Galaxy A73 5g Price in India (08, February, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy A73 5G

    Samsung Galaxy A73 5G

    Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 29,990 in India with 108 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 2.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 1.9 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 670) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A73 5G from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A73 5G now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    7
    Score
    Last updated: 08 February 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹29,990
    128 GB
    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 2.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 1.9 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 670)
    108 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP
    32 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v12
    Samsung Galaxy A73 5g Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5000 mAh
    • 32 MP
    • 108 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP
    • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    Battery
    • No
    • Up to 45 Hours(4G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 45 Hours(4G)
    • 01h 05m 18s
    • Yes
    • 5000 mAh
    • Yes, Fast, 25W
    Camera
    • Yes
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • No
    • Single
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 12000 x 9000 Pixels
    • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 32 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 2.8" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)
    • F2.2
    • No
    • F1.8
    Design
    • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1 meter), IP67
    • 76.1 mm
    • 163.7 mm
    • Awesome Mint, Awesome Gray, Awesome White
    • 181 grams
    • 7.6 mm
    • Dust proof
    Display
    • 87 %
    • 393 ppi
    • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 120 Hz
    • 20:9
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • Super AMOLED Plus
    General
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v12
    • April 8, 2022 (Official)
    • Galaxy A73 5G
    • Samsung
    • Yes
    • Samsung One UI
    Multimedia
    • USB Type-C
    • Dolby Atmos
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Head: 1.140 W/kg
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 / N66 TDD N40 / N41 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • Adreno 642L
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 2.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 1.9 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 670)
    • 8 GB
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
    • 24.0 s
    • 64 bit
    • 6 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    Smart TV Features
    • 108+12+5+5 MP
    Special Features
    • Optical
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • On-screen
    Storage
    • Yes
    • 128 GB
    • Up to 99.6 GB
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Samsung Galaxy A73 5g