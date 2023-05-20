Massive Samsung Galaxy S23 price cut now available on Amazon
If you were eyeing the Samsung Galaxy S23, then know that Amazon has rolled out a massive price cut on the smartphone.
Samsung Galaxy S23 series was launched in February, 2023 and it looks good, display is smooth, battery life is fine and the performance is excellent. The cameras are exceptional!
We have now found that Amazon has rolled out a massive Samsung Galaxy S23 price cut and it can be yours for Rs. 44498 on Amazon with all the offers applied.
Samsung Galaxy S23, 128GB variant, is originally priced at Rs. 89999 on Amazon.
There is a 17 percent discount on the Samsung Galaxy S23, bringing the price down to Rs. 74998. Then there is an exchange deal as well as bank offers available.
Samsung Galaxy S23 exchange offer is as high as up to Rs. 30500. If you’re able to get the maximum exchange discount offered, you can grab it for as low as Rs. 44498!
However, the exchange value will depend on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the exchange availability in your area. Check the website for that.
Samsung Galaxy S23 bank offers include a flat Rs. 5000 discount on HDFC Credit Card and Debit Card EMI transactions and a 7.5% instant discount up to Rs. 2000 on HSBC Credit Card.