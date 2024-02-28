Massive Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price cut announced on Amazon; Check all offers

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Feb 28, 2024
Photo Credit: HT Tech

Amazon is offering a whopping discount on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Check out all the offers here.

Photo Credit: HT Tech

Are you looking for a premium camera smartphone? What’s better than owning the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which captures amazing shots from absolutely any point you can imagine?

Photo Credit: HT Tech

From portraits to clear Moon shots, you can enhance your mobile photography skills with this Samsung smartphone.

Photo Credit: Amazon

The good news is that Amazon is offering a huge discount on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Buy here
Photo Credit: HT Tech

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is priced at Rs.149999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

However, from Amazon you can get it for Rs.96455, giving you a massive 36 percent discount. 

Photo Credit: Unsplash

You can also get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs.750 on Citibank Card Non-EMI transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

You can also take advantage of the exchange offer to further reduce the price of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Check Product
Photo Credit: Amazon

With an exchange offer, you can get up to Rs.27000 off while purchasing the smartphone.

Click here