Mercury, Jupiter, Saturn and more, check out planets with moons
Photo Credit: NASA
Talking about Mercury and Venus. Neither of them has a moon. Any moon would most likely crash into Mercury or maybe go into orbit around the Sun and eventually get pulled into it. But about Venus not having a moon is still a mystery for scientists.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Next in the list is Earth and as we all know it has only one moon whose view we enjoy at night.
Photo Credit: NASA
Mars has two moons. Their names are Phobos and Deimos.
Photo Credit: NASA
Next are the giant outer planets. They have lots of moons. Jupiter, for instance, has 95 known moons and there may be more!
Photo Credit: NASA
The most well-known of Jupiter's moons are Io (pronounced eye-oh), Europa, and Callisto.
Photo Credit: NASA
Jupiter also has the biggest moon in our solar system, Ganymede.
Photo Credit: NASA
Saturn has 145 moons and it may have more. Discovered till now Saturn’s moons have names like Mimas, Enceladus, and Tethys. One of these moons, named Titan, even has its own atmosphere, which is very unusual for a moon.
Photo Credit: NASA
Uranus has 27 moons that we know of. Some of them are half made of ice.
Photo Credit: NASA
Last planet Neptune has 14 named moons. One of Neptune's moons, Triton, is as big as dwarf planet Pluto.