 NASA James Webb Space Telescope captures supermassive black hole; Know what experts said

Published Feb 28, 2024
NASA-run James Webb Space Telescope discovered an extremely red supermassive black hole located in the distant and young universe going back in time.

The supermassive black hole was found to be approximately 700 million years old and it is expanding in the universe.

According to scientists, the black hole is 40 million times the mass of the sun which is surprisingly bigger than some other galaxies.

The supermassive black hole is located 12.9 billion light-years away from Earth. NASA says that it is covered with reddish gas and dust. 

The study was led by Lukas Furtak and Adi Zitrin of the Ben-Gurion University of the Negev who discovered the quasar-like object first.

According to Rachel Bezanson, the co-lead of the UNCOVER programme, “Analysis of the object's colours indicated that it was not a typical star-forming galaxy. This further supported the supermassive blackhole hypothesis.”

The report highlighted that the black hole is emitting huge amounts of radiation which helped the JWST to detect the object. 

Scientists also discovered more such supermassive black holes that show similar behaviour. 

This discovery has created a mystery about how such supermassive black holes grew during the early years of the universe.

