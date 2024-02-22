NASA Boeing Crew Flight Test mission set to launch historic Starliner spacecraft with astronauts
NASA is inviting you to witness history with the Boeing Crew Flight Test to the ISS. Meet the crew, watch the launch, and explore exclusive opportunities!
First Published Date: 22 Feb, 19:36 IST
Tags: nasa
More From This Section
NASA captures the most powerful black hole eruption ever recorded! Check details here.
22 February 2024
Private US moon lander Odysseus enters lunar orbit en route to historic touchdown attempt
22 February 2024
NASA says four asteroids will pass by Earth today; Check speed, size and other details
22 February 2024
NASA reports indicate 5 asteroids set to pass Earth soon: Check size, speed, more
21 February 2024
Aircraft-sized Apollo-group asteroid set to pass Earth, says NASA; Check close encounter details
21 February 2024
Bus-sized asteroid to pass by Earth today, says NASA; Check out all the details here
20 February 2024
71708609688483
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS