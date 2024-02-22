 NASA Boeing Crew Flight Test mission set to launch historic Starliner spacecraft with astronauts | Photos
NASA Boeing Crew Flight Test mission set to launch historic Starliner spacecraft with astronauts

NASA is inviting you to witness history with the Boeing Crew Flight Test to the ISS. Meet the crew, watch the launch, and explore exclusive opportunities!

| Updated on: Feb 22 2024, 19:36 IST
NASA's Boeing Crew Flight Test
Join NASA in witnessing a milestone moment as part of the Commercial Crew Program- the launch of NASA's Boeing Crew Flight Test to the International Space Station (ISS). This mission marks Boeing's inaugural crewed flight aboard the Starliner spacecraft.
1/7 Join NASA in witnessing a milestone moment as part of the Commercial Crew Program- the launch of NASA's Boeing Crew Flight Test to the International Space Station (ISS). This mission marks Boeing's inaugural crewed flight aboard the Starliner spacecraft. (NASA)
NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams will take off on this historic journey aboard the Starliner, to be launched by a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket. Their destination: the ISS, where they will spend up to two weeks conducting vital tests and experiments.
2/7 NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams will take off on this historic journey aboard the Starliner, to be launched by a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket. Their destination: the ISS, where they will spend up to two weeks conducting vital tests and experiments. (NASA)
Mission Details: Scheduled for liftoff in mid-April 2024 from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, the mission will evaluate the end-to-end capabilities of the Starliner system. This includes the launch, docking, and the spacecraft's return to Earth in the western United States desert.
3/7 Mission Details: Scheduled for liftoff in mid-April 2024 from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, the mission will evaluate the end-to-end capabilities of the Starliner system. This includes the launch, docking, and the spacecraft's return to Earth in the western United States desert. (@NASAKennedy)
Certification Process: Following a successful mission, NASA will initiate the final certification process for the Starliner and its systems, paving the way for future crewed missions to the ISS. The outcome of this mission is crucial for the continued success of NASA's Commercial Crew Program.
4/7 Certification Process: Following a successful mission, NASA will initiate the final certification process for the Starliner and its systems, paving the way for future crewed missions to the ISS. The outcome of this mission is crucial for the continued success of NASA's Commercial Crew Program. (NASA)
Exclusive Photo Opportunity: U.S. media has the opportunity to apply for a unique photo opportunity during the rollout of the Starliner spacecraft from Boeing's Commercial Cargo and Processing Facility at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. This event is scheduled for early April, adding an extra layer of excitement to the pre-launch preparations.
5/7 Exclusive Photo Opportunity: U.S. media has the opportunity to apply for a unique photo opportunity during the rollout of the Starliner spacecraft from Boeing's Commercial Cargo and Processing Facility at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. This event is scheduled for early April, adding an extra layer of excitement to the pre-launch preparations. (NASA)
For those eager to be part of the action, NASA Social registration opens on Wednesday, Feb. 21, and closes at 3 p.m. EST on Tuesday, Feb. 27. This is a chance to engage with the mission online using #NASASocial. Registration is limited to U.S. citizens or permanent residents.
6/7 For those eager to be part of the action, NASA Social registration opens on Wednesday, Feb. 21, and closes at 3 p.m. EST on Tuesday, Feb. 27. This is a chance to engage with the mission online using #NASASocial. Registration is limited to U.S. citizens or permanent residents. (NASA)
How to Watch and What's Next:  If you can't attend in person, don't worry! The launch will be broadcast on NASA Television and www.nasa.gov/nasatv/. Follow regular updates on @NASA, @NASAKennedy, and @Commercial_Crew. Stay tuned for more NASA Socials in the future, and watch for confirmation emails regarding your registration status by March 1.
7/7 How to Watch and What's Next:  If you can't attend in person, don't worry! The launch will be broadcast on NASA Television and www.nasa.gov/nasatv/. Follow regular updates on @NASA, @NASAKennedy, and @Commercial_Crew. Stay tuned for more NASA Socials in the future, and watch for confirmation emails regarding your registration status by March 1. (NASA)
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets