NASA says 68-foot-wide asteroid to pass Earth today! Check size, speed, more
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Feb 12, 2024
NASA has revealed that an asteroid will pass Earth today, February 12, 2024, at a very close distance. Check details here.
With the help of its asteroid tracking instruments such as the NEOWISE telescope, Pans-STARRS1, and Catalina Sky Survey, NASA locates space rocks that come close to Earth to ensure they do not pose any trouble for humanity.
Today, NASA revealed that a massive space rock named asteroid 2020 DK is closing in on Earth.
According to NASA, the asteroid 2020 DK is 68 feet wide which is equivalent to a size of a car.
The Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) revealed that the asteroid is moving at a speed of 35531 kilometres per hour.
The data revealed that the asteroid will fly past Earth at a close distance of 3,410,000 kilometres today.
However, the asteroid 2020 DK does not pose any threat as it is not identified as a “Potentially Hazardous Object”
According to NASA, a space rock can be interpreted as being a threat if it is around 492 feet in size and comes to within 7.5 million kilometres of Earth.
The asteroid 2020 DK belongs to the Aten group of Near-Earth objects.