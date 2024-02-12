NASA says 68-foot-wide asteroid to pass Earth today! Check size, speed, more

NASA has revealed that an asteroid will pass Earth today, February 12, 2024, at a very close distance. Check details here.

With the help of its asteroid tracking instruments such as the NEOWISE telescope, Pans-STARRS1, and Catalina Sky Survey, NASA locates space rocks that come close to Earth to ensure they do not pose any trouble for humanity.

Today, NASA revealed that a massive space rock named asteroid 2020 DK is closing in on Earth.

According to NASA, the asteroid 2020 DK is 68 feet wide which is equivalent to a size of a car. 

The Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) revealed that the asteroid is moving at a speed of 35531 kilometres per hour.

The data revealed that the asteroid will fly past Earth at a close distance of 3,410,000 kilometres today.

However, the asteroid 2020 DK does not pose any threat as it is not identified as a “Potentially Hazardous Object”

According to NASA, a space rock can be interpreted as being a threat if it is around 492 feet in size and comes to within 7.5 million kilometres of Earth.

The asteroid 2020 DK belongs to the Aten group of Near-Earth objects.

