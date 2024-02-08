 NASA says 5 asteroids set to pass Earth soon; check speed, size, and more | Photos
Home Photos NASA says 5 asteroids set to pass Earth soon; check speed, size, and more

NASA says 5 asteroids set to pass Earth soon; check speed, size, and more

These five asteroids will be passing Earth in the coming days, NASA said. Know their size, speed, distance, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 08 2024, 16:51 IST
Asteroid
Asteroid  2024 CK1: NASA reported that the Asteroid  2024 CK1 is 15 feet wide in size which is equivalent to the size of a car. The asteroid is projected to make a close approach today, February 8, 2024. According to the CNEOS report, It is moving at a speed of 43411 kilometres per hour and it will make a close approach to Earth and get as near as 228000 kilometres to it. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
Asteroid 2024 CJ1: The next asteroid is designated as 2024 CJ1 by NASA. It is said to be 22 feet wide which is similar to the size of a bus. NASA reported that the Asteroid 2024 CJ1 will make a close approach tomorrow, February 9, 2024. It is reported that the asteroid is moving at a speed of 27463 kilometres per hour and it will come 367000 kilometres close to Earth.  (Pixabay)
Asteroid
Asteroid 2024 BH: The third on NASA’s list is Asteroid 2024 BH which is 220 feet wide. We can compare the size of an asteroid with the size of an aeroplane. The asteroid is moving at a speed of 29085 kilometres per hour and it will make a close approach to Earth on February 10, 2024. NASA reported that Asteroid 2024 BH will come 7040000 kilometres close to Earth. (Pixabay)
asteroids
Asteroid 2024 CU: This asteroid is designated as 2024 CU as it is the first near approach to the Earth. The Asteroid 2024 CU has a size of 60 feet which is equivalent to a two-story building. The asteroid is moving at a pace of 26072  kilometres per hour and it will make a close approach to Earth on February 11, 2024. The asteroid is projected to get as close as 692000 kilometres to Earth.  (Pixabay)
asteroids
Asteroid 2020 DK: The last asteroid NASA projected to come close to Earth is Asteroid 2020 DK. It is 68 feet wide, which is massive enough to destroy an entire city! The asteroid has a speed of 35531 kilometres and it is speculated to pass by Earth on February 11, 2024. It may come as close as 3410000 kilometres to our planet.  (Pixabay)
First Published Date: 08 Feb, 16:51 IST
Tags:

