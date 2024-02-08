NASA says 5 asteroids set to pass Earth soon; check speed, size, and more
These five asteroids will be passing Earth in the coming days, NASA said. Know their size, speed, distance, and more.
First Published Date: 08 Feb, 16:51 IST
More From This Section
Total solar eclipse 2024: From date, location to significance, know all about the solar eclipse of April 8
08 February 2024
Asteroid to pass Earth at a distance closer than the Moon, says NASA!
08 February 2024
NASA's Juno spacecraft snaps amazing, closest-ever, images of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io
08 February 2024
Strong M-class solar flare sparks radio blackout over Australia, Southeast Asia
07 February 2024
120-foot asteroid set to pass Earth today, reveals NASA; Know how close it will get
01 February 2024
Geomagnetic storm danger posed by fresh M-class solar flare! CME likely to graze Earth, says NASA
31 January 2024
71707390172702
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS