NDA exam is near! Get these 5 exam preparation apps
Are you preparing for the NDA exam? Then you must explore these 5 best study apps to ace the exam.
UPSC conducts the National Defence Academy & Naval Academy examinations twice each year. These exams are for students interested in getting enrolled in defense services.
For eligibility, aspirants have to clear a written test and SSB interview as part of the selection process.
The exam is scheduled for September 3, 2023. There are 395 vacancies and 208 vacancies for Army including 10 for female candidates.
Jagran Josh: It's one of the most used apps for various competitive exams including NDA. This app provides current affairs on a daily basis, study material, mock tests, quizzes and more.
NDA Prep App: This is solely made for NDA preparation. It offers notes, study material, current affairs, exam-related notifications, mock tests and more.
EduRev: This app provides topic-wise study material and books. It also offers previous year papers with explained solutions, mock tests, notes, sample papers and more to make the student exam ready.
Testbook: This app is also one of the best apps for leading competitive exams such as NDA, UPSC, bank, railway and more. It offers live classes, mock tests, quizzes, previous year papers, current affairs and more.
GradeUp: This app provides students with study material, mock tests, live classes, doubt-clearing sessions, exam notifications and more.