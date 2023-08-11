Wish to join National Defence Academy? Check these 5 apps to clear NDA exam
NDA is the national-level examination which is conducted to recruit qualified candidates as officers in the Indian Navy, Indian Army, and Indian Air Force. If you are preparing for NDA, then these 5 apps might help you:
NDA exam prep: This app provides the past 14 plus years of question paper sets with solutions and explanations in Quiz format.
NDA exam prep app also provides model papers covering Mathematics, English, Science, and GK subjects. It is a free-to-use app.
Byju's: it is a widely used app for NDA exam preparation. It offers study materials, mock tests, quizzes, live classes, doubt-clearing sessions, and exam notifications.
Byju's app provides a comprehensive platform for students to engage in effective preparation.
Edurev: It is a popular online learning platform that covers a wide range of exams, including the NDA.
It offers study materials, video lectures, practice questions, and previous year question papers to aid students in their preparation journey.
Centurion Digital App: This app is designed to mentor students under the guidance of professionals and offers a range of features to enhance their preparation.
One of the key features of the Centurion Digital App is the provision of free study materials and weekly mock tests.
Jagran Josh: It is a leading education website offering a dedicated app for various competitive exams, including the NDA. The Jagran Josh app provides study materials, daily current affairs updates, practice quizzes, mock tests, and expert tips and strategies.