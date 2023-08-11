Wish to join National Defence Academy?  Check these 5 apps to clear NDA exam

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Aug 11, 2023
Photo Credit: Pexels

NDA is the national-level examination which is conducted to recruit qualified candidates as officers in the Indian Navy, Indian Army, and Indian Air Force. If you are preparing for NDA, then these 5 apps might help you: 

Photo Credit: Pexels

NDA exam prep: This app provides the past 14 plus years of question paper sets with solutions and explanations in Quiz format.

NDA exam prep app also provides model papers covering Mathematics, English, Science, and GK subjects. It is a free-to-use app.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Byju's: it is a widely used app for NDA exam preparation. It offers study materials, mock tests, quizzes, live classes, doubt-clearing sessions, and exam notifications.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Byju's app provides a comprehensive platform for students to engage in effective preparation.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Edurev: It is a popular online learning platform that covers a wide range of exams, including the NDA.

Photo Credit: Pexels

It offers study materials, video lectures, practice questions, and previous year question papers to aid students in their preparation journey.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Centurion Digital App: This app is designed to mentor students under the guidance of professionals and offers a range of features to enhance their preparation.

Photo Credit: Pexels

One of the key features of the Centurion Digital App is the provision of free study materials and weekly mock tests.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Jagran Josh: It is a leading education website offering a dedicated app for various competitive exams, including the NDA. The Jagran Josh app provides study materials, daily current affairs updates, practice quizzes, mock tests, and expert tips and strategies.

check more