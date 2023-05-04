No pain! Let your iPhone create, autofill and store your passwords! Know how
It is always recommended to keep a strong password to protect all accounts from hackers.
However, the more complex the password is, the more difficult it is to remember. But not for an Apple iPhone user.
You can let your iPhone create, auto-fill, and store passwords for you with iCloud Keychain.
When you sign up for services on websites and in apps, you can let the iPhone create strong passwords for many of your accounts.
iPhone stores the passwords in iCloud Keychain and fills them in for you automatically, so you don’t have to memorize them.
It can be noted that instead of requiring you to sign in with passwords, participating websites and apps support signing in via Apple ID and passkey (Face ID or Touch ID).
To create a strong password, on the new account screen for the website or app, enter a new account name. For supported websites and apps, iPhone suggests a unique, complex password.
To later allow the iPhone to automatically fill in the password, tap Yes when you are asked if you want to save the password.
In order for the iPhone to create and store passwords, iCloud Keychain must be turned on. You can go to Settings (your name) iCloud Passwords and Keychain.
To automatically fill in a saved password, on the sign-in screen for the website or app, tap the account name field. Tap the Password AutoFill button, tap Other Passwords, then tap an account.