Nothing Ear first look: Similar looks, upgraded features
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Apr 18, 2024
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Nothing has launched its latest TWS earbuds, the Nothing Ear, as a true successor to the Ear (2).
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The Nothing Ear follows the company’s unique design strategy with a transparent design.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
It features Nothing’s most advanced driver system to date with 11 mm dynamic drivers and a ceramic diaphragm.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The Nothing Ear comes with Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC) up to 45 dB and supports LHDC 5.0 and LDAC codecs.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
With a new mic design, it gets Clear Voice Technology for enhanced vocal clarity during calls.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The Nothing Ear supports 8.5 hours of audio playback on a single charge and a total playtime of 40.5 hours.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The Nothing Ear is priced at Rs. 11999 and will go on sale in India on April 29.
