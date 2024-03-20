Nothing phone (2a) enhances user experience with latest OS update
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Mar 20, 2024
Nothing Phone (2a) receives a second OS update focusing on camera enhancements, system optimization, and bug fixes.
Updates include improved color accuracy, optimized HDR photos, and fine-tuned bokeh effect in portrait mode.
Overall performance enhancements for camera and gaming experien
Bug fixes address issues like flickering when launching apps, abnormal wallpaper display, and incorrect Quick Settings info.
Users can update their Nothing Phone 2a smartphones via Settings feature.
