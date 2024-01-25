Notta AI app: Check 5 amazing ways it can transcribe and summarize audio to text
Published Jan 25, 2024
Looking for effective meetings that can help you transcribe and summarize audio? Check 5 amazing ways how the Notta AI app can help.
The Notta AI app is a meeting tool which helps users transcribe and summarize their audio/video recordings, face-to-face meetings, and presentations.
It utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to carry out the app features effectively, saving users time and increasing productivity.
The Notta AI app can transcribe audio or video files, online meetings, or face-to-face meetings with the help of AI in jo time at all.
It also offers live transcription with timestamps and auto-correction. Additionally, it supports over 104 languages to help users pick their choice.
Notta AI app also helps users to record the screen be it on Chrome or Windows. It creates the recorded video into links which can be easily shared with other users.
Notta’s AI features can also automate the generation of summaries of any conversation in minutes. This feature can be utilized during important meetings, interviews, and more.
The AI summaries save users a huge of time as they do not have to go through the entire recording. This way they can complete their task quickly and focus on more critical ones.
The Notta app can be integrated with various meeting platforms such as Zoom, Google Meet, and Teams and can record and transcribe.
It provides meeting summaries in the form of action items and smart chapters so the user does not miss out on important information.
Notta AI app provides a free version to use its features. It also has a monthly subscription plan which starts from $8.25 per month.
