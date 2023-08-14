Planning to study abroad? Here’s what you need to do and 5 apps that can guide you
Considering studying abroad? Check out these helpful tips and 5 apps to make your admission journey easier.
Research scholarships: To make your study abroad affordable and easier, look for college or government scholarships. This will save you a lot and you might not have to pay any penny.
Collect college brochures: Having a college brochure is necessary to explore courses, faculty, departments and more. This way you can make the right decisions.
Pick study location: Pick a place where you want to study and where college studies are not extremely expensive.
Practice for standardized tests: To be eligible for colleges abroad you must prepare for standardized tests such as IELTS, SAT, GMAT, and more.
Schoold: This app will keep you informed about the colleges along with their courses offered and fee structure.
Prep4SAT: This app provides SAT questions and flashcards to make your learning journey easy and fun.
IELTS Vocabulary: This app will make you IELTS exam ready by providing writing samples, reading material, test papers, and more.
TOEFL Vocabulary Flashcards: This app provides more than 200 most important TOEFL words through flashcards to help you learn and enhance vocabulary.
GRE High Score Words: You can learn GRE exam words and increase your vocabulary with this app's 50 study sessions.