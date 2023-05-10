POCO F5 5G rolled out as Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 makes India debut
POCO F5 5G marks the India debut of Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2; the most powerful Snapdragon 7-series ever.
The Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chip provides over 50% increased CPU performance and 13% improved power efficiency compared to its predecessor, the Snapdragon® 7 Gen 1.
The device boasts a Hyperboost gaming feature which is a series of complex software and hardware optimizations to deliver a top-notch gaming experience.
POCO F5 5G runs on Android 13 with the latest MIUI 14 Out of the box with an added 1+1 year warranty and an MIUI Dialer.
POCO F5 5G stands out with a 12-Bit Display with 68.7 billion colors, a feature previously unseen in this segment.
The smartphone is equipped with a 6.67" Xfinity Pro AMOLED Display and an adjustable 120Hz refresh rate that enhances the quality of the displayed content.
POCO F5 5G comes equipped with a triple camera setup featuring a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera.
The smartphone boasts exceptional AI computational capabilities and 4K recording, facilitating seamless content creation.
The POCO F5 5G is equipped with a powerful 5000mAh battery. With the combination of a high-capacity battery and fast-charging technology, the POCO F5 5G can charge from 0% to 100% in just 45 minutes.
POCO F5 5G will be available exclusively on Flipkart starting May 16, 2023, in three colors: Carbon Black, Snowstorm White, and Electric Blue.
The smartphone is up for grabs at Rs. 29,999 for the 8+256GB variant and at Rs. 33,999 for the 12+256GB variant.
As a special sale day offer, customers can get the device at an exciting price of INR 26,999 and INR 30,999 for the 8+256GB and 12+256GB variants, respectively, after an INR 3,000 offer with ICICI Debit and Credit cards or an equivalent product exchange offer.