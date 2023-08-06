 Poco F5 Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
POCO F5

POCO F5 is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 29,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.91 GHz, Single core, Kryo + 2.49 GHz, Tri core, Kryo + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on POCO F5 from HT Tech. Buy POCO F5 now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Key Specs
₹29,999
256 GB
6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
Octa core (2.91 GHz, Single core, Kryo + 2.49 GHz, Tri core, Kryo + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo)
64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
8 GB
POCO F5 Price in India

POCO F5 price in India starts at Rs.29,999. The lowest price of POCO F5 is Rs.29,999 on amazon.in.

Poco F5 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 16 MP
  • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
  • 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • 5000 mAh
Battery
  • 5000 mAh
  • Yes
  • Li-Polymer
  • Yes, Turbo, 67W: 50 % in 12 minutes
  • No
Camera
  • F2.45
  • Yes
  • Single
  • F1.79
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 16 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
  • Yes
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
Design
  • 161.1 mm
  • Yes, Splash proof, IP53
  • Dust proof
  • 181 grams
  • 74.9 mm
  • Carbon Black, Sandstorm White, Electric Blue
  • Back: Plastic
  • 7.9 mm
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
  • 20:9
  • 1000 nits
  • 120 Hz
  • AMOLED
  • 89.02 %
  • 395 ppi
  • 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
  • Yes, HDR 10+
General
  • F5
  • May 10, 2023 (Official)
  • Android v13
  • Yes
  • MIUI
  • POCO
  • 5G: Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
Multimedia
  • No
  • 3.5 mm
  • Dolby Atmos
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • Head: 0.857 W/kg, Body: 0.860 W/kg
  • Yes, v5.3
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • No
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
Performance
  • Octa core (2.91 GHz, Single core, Kryo + 2.49 GHz, Tri core, Kryo + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo)
  • 16.0 s
  • Adreno 725
  • 8 GB
  • 4 nm
  • LPDDR5
  • 64 bit
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
Smart TV Features
  • 64MP + 8MP + 2 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Side
Storage
  • No
  • UFS 3.1
  • 256 GB
  • Yes
    Poco F5