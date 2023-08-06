Poco F5 Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

POCO F5 POCO F5 is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 29,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.91 GHz, Single core, Kryo + 2.49 GHz, Tri core, Kryo + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on POCO F5 from HT Tech. Buy POCO F5 now with free delivery.