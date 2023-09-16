Pokemon GO adds Hindi language support; rename 800+ Pokemon characters
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Sep 16, 2023
Photo Credit: Pokemon GO
This popular mobile game Pokemon GO initiative aims to enhance the game's accessibility and appeal to Indian players, signaling a long-term commitment to the country's gaming community.
Photo Credit: Pokemon GO
The Pokémon Company has renamed over 800 Pokemon characters in Hindi, making the game more relatable for Indian fans.
Photo Credit: Pokemon Go
Pokemon, originally a Japanese video game, has grown into a global phenomenon with trading card games, TV series, movies, merchandise, and more, PTI reported.
Photo Credit: Pokemon Go
The Chief Operating Officer of The Pokemon Company, Takato Utsunomiya, expressed the company's commitment to the Indian market.
Photo Credit: Pokemon Go
India is considered a key market for Pokemon, and localization into Hindi marks the beginning of a long-term strategy to establish a strong presence in the country.
Photo Credit: Pokemon Go
The partnership between TPC and Niantic in 2016 brought Pokemon GO to life by using augmented reality (AR) and placing exclusive Pokemon in real-world locations.
Photo Credit: Pokemon Go
Third on the list is footballer Lionel Messi, who commands £1.38 million for a sponsored post.
Photo Credit: Pokemon Go
Since the game's launch in 2016, over 500,000 Pokestops have been added across India, and the companies have organized on-ground activations to engage the player community.
Photo Credit: Instagram/ Pokemon Go
Pokemon GO has also made pricing adjustments for in-game purchases on Google Play and Apple Stores, aiming to improve accessibility for players, known as "Trainers."
Photo Credit: Instagram/ Pokemon Go
This initiative by The Pokemon Company and Niantic is expected to further expand the game's audience in India and enhance the Pokémon experience for players in the country.
Check related web stories:
Pokemon Go Fest 2023 takes over Osaka: Know the dates, ticket prices, more
Pokemon Go Maker Niantic Closes Studio, Cancels Games
Pokemon Go creator Niantic suffers Metaverse woes as Peridot joins list of AR disappointments
View more