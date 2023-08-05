Home Tech News Pokemon Go Fest 2023 takes over Osaka: Know the dates, ticket prices, more

Pokemon Go Fest 2023 takes over Osaka: Know the dates, ticket prices, more

Pokemon Go Fest 2023 ignites excitement in Osaka, Japan, as players gather to catch rare Pokemon, battle with each other, and have fun in the city.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 05 2023, 15:20 IST
Pokemon Go Fest
Performers in Pikachu costumes dance at a Splash show and Pokemon Go Park event in Yokohama, Japan August 9, 2017. (REUTERS)

The highly anticipated Pokemon Go Fest has begun in Osaka, Japan, marking the continuation of its annual tradition. Niantic, the developer behind the popular game, introduced the first-ever Pokemon Go fest in July 2017 at Chicago's Grant Park. This real-life event was a milestone for the game, and since then, Pokemon Go has remained wildly popular, especially in Japan.

Two Fantastic Locations

This year's festival takes place in Osaka, a city known for its strong Pokemon Go community. From August 4 to August 6, players from various locations have flocked to Osaka to participate in this thrilling event. The festival promises exciting activities, including battling, collecting rare Pokemon, and exploring the city's vibrant streets while gaming.

Osaka offers an excellent setting for Pokemon Go Fest 2023, with two primary locations: the Expo '70 Commemorative Park and throughout Suita City and Osaka City. The city's urban landscape provides a perfect backdrop for trainers seeking adventure.

Tickets on Sale

To join in the fun, participants must purchase a one-day ticket for å3,500, which includes applicable taxes. The ticket grants access to the designated date, time, and location for the gameplay. Remember, without a ticket, you won't be able to partake in the event, so be sure to secure yours in advance.

During the festival, players can experience the game in two stages. First, they can roam the city, seeking out popular hotspots where Pokemon await. Second, they can gather at the Expo '70 Commemorative Park in Osaka for a unique park experience. If you've got a ticket, don't forget to choose the specific time for the park experience carefully. Both morning and afternoon park experiences will offer the same activities, so it's just a matter of when you prefer to be there.

A Thrilling Experience

So, if you find yourself in Osaka during this exciting time, keep an eye out for groups of people huddled together, phones in hand, capturing pocket monsters. Pokemon Go Fest 2023 promises to be an electrifying event, with trainers coming together to enjoy their shared passion for the game, connect with fellow players, and create lasting memories. Don't miss this chance to be part of the Pokemon Go phenomenon in the heart of Japan.

First Published Date: 05 Aug, 15:20 IST
