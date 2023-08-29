Prepararing for NEET PG 2024 exam? Try these 5 apps to prepare well and excel

Published Aug 29, 2023
Are you preparing for NEET PG 2024 exam, but finding it difficult? These 5 apps can help you, not only prepare, but also clear the exam with flying colors.

Pre-PG app: This is a popular app among students who are preparing for the NEET PG entrance exam.

The Foremost advantage of this app is that it provides a Free Daily NEET PG Test Series and  75,000+ MCQs from various tests, including NBE-administered NEET PG and other medical PG exams.

Meriters PGPrep: This is also a well-known app for aspiring doctors. Its features include a) 48,000+ Highly selected MCQs relevant for NEET PG, INI-CET, FMGE, and more. It provides only repeated and high-yield MCQs, Various Concept builders, and detailed explanations with videos.

PW MedEd: With this app, students can get comprehensive study materials, practice questions, mock tests, and expert guidance to help them excel in their medical entrance exams.

It gives access to over 800 hours of top-quality video content from India's top faculties who provide integrated concept-based learning along with that you can get over 200 tests to track your progress.

PrepLadder: It offers a vast question bank, subject-wise tests, and mock exams to simulate the real NEET PG experience. 

With this app, you can analyze your progress at every stage, with a comprehensive real-time report and achieve your target score.

DAMS eMedicoz: The DAMS (Delhi Academy of Medical Sciences) app is known for its comprehensive study material and coaching programs. 

Students can access thousands of free teaching medical education videos arranged subjectwise in this app.

