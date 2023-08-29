Prepararing for NEET PG 2024 exam? Try these 5 apps to prepare well and excel
Photo Credit: Pexels
Are you preparing for NEET PG 2024 exam, but finding it difficult? These 5 apps can help you, not only prepare, but also clear the exam with flying colors.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Pre-PG app: This is a popular app among students who are preparing for the NEET PG entrance exam.
Photo Credit: Pexels
The Foremost advantage of this app is that it provides a Free Daily NEET PG Test Series and 75,000+ MCQs from various tests, including NBE-administered NEET PG and other medical PG exams.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Meriters PGPrep: This is also a well-known app for aspiring doctors. Its features include a) 48,000+ Highly selected MCQs relevant for NEET PG, INI-CET, FMGE, and more. It provides only repeated and high-yield MCQs, Various Concept builders, and detailed explanations with videos.
Photo Credit: Pexels
PW MedEd: With this app, students can get comprehensive study materials, practice questions, mock tests, and expert guidance to help them excel in their medical entrance exams.
Photo Credit: Pexels
It gives access to over 800 hours of top-quality video content from India's top faculties who provide integrated concept-based learning along with that you can get over 200 tests to track your progress.
Photo Credit: Pexels
PrepLadder: It offers a vast question bank, subject-wise tests, and mock exams to simulate the real NEET PG experience.
Photo Credit: Pexels
With this app, you can analyze your progress at every stage, with a comprehensive real-time report and achieve your target score.
Photo Credit: Pexels
DAMS eMedicoz: The DAMS (Delhi Academy of Medical Sciences) app is known for its comprehensive study material and coaching programs.
Photo Credit: Pexels
check more
Students can access thousands of free teaching medical education videos arranged subjectwise in this app.