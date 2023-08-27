Want to prepare for SSC CGL exam? Try these 5 apps to score high and get a government job
Are you an SSC CGL exam aspirant? After clearing the SSC CGL exam, students can get a government job. They can be recruited to Group B and Group C posts in government departments.
Check out these 5 apps to score well in the SSC CGL exam:
Adda247: It is a renowned test prep platform that helps students and prepare for competitive exams in multiple languages.
Adda247 app provides live and recorded video lectures, study notes, quizzes, and mock tests to help you prepare well for the SSC CGL exam.
Oliveboard: This app consists of 2000+ Live Classes, 600+ Mock Tests, study notes, and more for the SSC CGL exam. With this app, you can practice daily and get a wide range of study materials to enhance your performance.
Unacademy: It is a well-established platform that is known for providing online education for various competitive exams including SSC CGL. It also offers live classes, recorded lectures, and study material for SSC CGL exam preparation from top educators.
SSC CGL Preparation App by Edurev: With this app, students can get access to daily current affairs, mock tests, exam notifications, and more.
You can also get the latest Updates about the CGL exam on this app.
Testbook: This is a well-known app and is designed to help students in cracking the SSC CGL Examination.
With this app, you can get a wide range of practice questions, mock tests, and detailed solutions for SSC CGL and other competitive exams.