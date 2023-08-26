Prepare for NDA entrance exam with these 4 apps
If you have the passion to serve the Nation and want to join the defence sector, you can appear for the NDA entrance exam. Here are some apps that will guide you.
National Defence Academy (NDA) recruits can qualify as officers in the Indian Navy, Indian Army, and Indian Air Force through a national-level exam. If you want to join NDA, you might explore these 4 apps to prepare for the exam and clear it too.
NDA exam prep: With this app, you can get hold of 14 plus years of question paper sets with solutions and explanations in Quiz format at one place.
The NDA exam prep app also offers model papers covering Mathematics, English, Science, and GK subjects. You can use this app for free.
Byju's: This app can prove to be the best app to prepare for the NDA entrance exam.
With this app, you will get various study materials, mock tests, quizzes, live classes, doubt-clearing sessions, and exam notifications.
Edurev: This is a popular app to prepare for various Defence exams including NDA.
Along with study materials, video lectures and practice questions, you can also get previous year question papers with this app.
Centurion Digital App: It is a renowned app to prepare for Defence exams in India.
This app claims to provide access to ‘Live Classes’, ‘Mock Test Series’, eBooks’, and ‘eNotes’ by India’s best defence teachers and that too for free.