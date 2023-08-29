Preparing for BPSC Teacher Exam? These 3 best study apps will help you clear it
Are you appearing for the upcoming BPSC Teacher Exam? Then, you must check out these 3 study apps that can help you make preparation easy.
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) conducts recruitment exams for primary, secondary, and higher secondary teachers for state government schools.
The BPSC Teacher Exam is concluded for 2023, however, if you didn't make it this year, begin preparing for the next year's exam to aim for qualification.
To clear the exam, candidate must start their preparation at full pace. Develop a strategy and start studying accordingly.
Check out 3 BPSC Teacher Exam preparation apps to ace next year.
EduRev: This app provides multiple mock tests and practice tests for candidates to get hold of exam patterns. It also provides study materials and notes on recent current affairs.
Test Book: It is one of the best apps for any competitive exam. You can find everything in the app such as study materials, previous year papers, and notes.
Adda 247: This app helps candidates to stay up to date with current affairs. It carries out live classes and provides the previous year's question paper.
Remember to go through the syllabus carefully and prepare a roadmap to cover each section.
Make notes when you are studying and practice as many sample papers as you can to get an idea of what comes in the exam and how well you can manage time.