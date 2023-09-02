Preparing for CAT 2023? Try these 4 apps to excel in your exam
If you are a CAT aspirant and haven’t filled out your application form yet, then hurry up, September 13 is the last date for registration.
This national-level exam will take place on November 26. CAT is the gateway to various prestigious business schools in India.
CAT needs strategic preparations and time management skills. You can only have that with the help of proper guidance. There are various apps available for the preparation of CAT. Check out these 5 apps to achieve your goals:
Testbook: This app consists of various CAT mock tests, quizzes, and study notes to help you practice and revise effectively.
With this app, you will get courses which include Verbal Ability, Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Aptitude.
TIME4CAT: This is an app by Triumphant Institute of Management Education (TIME) coaching and it offers CAT-specific test series and study material for exam preparation. You will get access to video lectures on Quant concepts and other subject areas from expert T.I.M.E. faculty members.
BYJU'S - The Learning App: This app provides comprehensive CAT preparation modules, video lectures, and practice tests to help you improve your skills in quantitative aptitude, verbal ability, data interpretation, and logical reasoning.
The online coaching module provided by this app has been designed by their experts with comprehensive study materials and the All India test series to help you master the techniques to answer any CAT-level question in 60 seconds or less.
Unacademy: This app consists of wide range of CAT exam preparation courses, live classes, and practice tests.
With Unacademy, you can practice daily under the guidance of experienced educators.