Preparing for IBPS RRB PO/Clerk? Check 5 apps to help you succeed in the exam
Preparing for the upcoming IBPS RRB PO/Clerk exam? Check these top 5 apps for last-minute practice to do well in the exam.
Regional Rural Banks(RRB) candidates for Officer Scale- I, II, III, and Office Assistant are selected every year by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection.
The IBPS RRB prelim exam is concluded and the mains exams will commence on September 10 for IBPS RRB PO and for IBPS RRB clerk, the exams are scheduled from September 16.
The IBPS RRB PO mains admit card 2023 was released on September 1. Therefore, candidates must start to revise and practice for the exam as much as possible now.
Tap to know 5 apps that help you in the end-moment revision and preparation for the upcoming exam.
Testbook: This app covers various competitive and bank exams including IBPS RRB PO/Clerk. It offers video lectures, live classes, study material and mock tests for practice.
Affairs Cloud: This app offers study notes based on current affairs, general knowledge, and more to help you revise and practice effectively.
Vocab24: This app helps candidates enhance their vocabulary with newspaper editorials, daily quizzes, and grammar videos. You can prepare for the English section for any kind of bank exam with this app.
Smartkeeda: This covers various Indian bank exams, SSC exam preparation, Law exams, and other government exam preparation. This app offers mock tests, quizzes, questions and more.
Online Tyari: This app covers different bank recruitment exams and provides high-quality learning material and sources for candidates to prepare effectively.