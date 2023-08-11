Preparing for SSC CGL exam? These 6 apps will help you crack it
SSC CGL is a national level exam and aspirants can `be recruited to Group B and Group C posts in government departments through this exam. If you are an SSC CGL aspirant, then these 6 apps can help in your prepare:
SSC CGL 2023: This app contains Test Series, chapter-wise MCQ Test, daily Test, exam target questions, daily Current Affairs Quiz, and Articles, etc for SSC CGL.
SSC CGL app provides materials for preparation in both Hindi and English.
SSC CGL Preparation App by Edurev: It provides benefits such as current affairs, mock tests, exam notifications, and the latest Updates about the CGL exam, study notes and many more. This app covers subjects of SSC CGL TIER 1 & 2
SSC CGL Previous Paper App: This app contains important words and tests on various English sections which are asked in SSC CGL.
Testbook: This app is completely designed to assist students in their preparation and to aid them crack the SSC CGL Examination
Testbook offers practice questions, mock tests, and detailed solutions for SSC CGL and other competitive exams.
Adda247: It is one of the largest vernacular test prep platforms which caters to the learning needs of aspirants in more than 12 Indian languages. This app includes video lectures, study notes, quizzes, and mock tests to help you prepare for SSC CGL exam.
Oliveboard: This app has 2000+ Live Classes, 600+ Mock Tests, study notes, and more for SSC CGL. It provides online mock tests, sectional tests, and study material to enhance your preparation.
Unacademy: It offers live classes, recorded lectures, and study material for SSC CGL exam preparation. The live and recorded lectures provided by this app are from top educators in India.