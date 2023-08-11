Preparing for UPSC? Here are few things to avoid and 5 apps to be exam ready
Are you preparing for the upcoming UPSC exam? Here are a few things you need to avoid and 5 apps to help you prepare for the exam.
Do not skip current affairs: Current affairs are an integral part of the exam. Make sure you cover each day's affairs in all areas including sports, world, national, etc.
Not creating a schedule: without proper planning, you will not be able to cover the vast syllabus of the exam. Therefore, create a schedule to stay on track.
Not practising mock tests: You must have heard "practice makes you perfect" hence, give mock tests as much as possible to test your knowledge and time management.
Skipping revision: Make sure you revise each topic and subject thoroughly and that too, multiple times. So you don't forget anything while giving the exam. Now, check out the UPSC apps.
ClearIAS: This app offers the appropriate study advice, educational resources, mock exams, and more. You can effectively study with the correct strategies and material.
Unacademy: This app provides study material, practice questions, preparation strategy and more to students preparing for the UPSC exam.
Civilsdaily: This app covers general knowledge and current affairs. It gives access to daily editorials and newspapers along with notes, study material and more.
Online Tyari: This app provides study materials and practice papers for candidates preparing for UPSC exams.
Vision IAS: This app provides live and video lectures. You can connect with experts for doubts and give online tests for a clear analysis of your knowledge.