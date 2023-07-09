Price Cut Alert! Grab Samsung Galaxy M13 with a huge discount on Amazon
A good smartphone with a big discount? We just found a gem for you. Amazon has just rolled out a massive Samsung Galaxy M13 discount. Know all about the discount here.
Samsung Galaxy M13 price, without the discount, was Rs. 14,999. But you don't have to pay that much.
Amazon is offering an initial discount of 27 percent on the Samsung Galaxy M13, which is why the original price of the smartphone has come down.
You can buy it now with the massive discount priced at just Rs. 10999 on Amazon now.
Amazon is also offering an exchange deal and bank offer which helps you to further reduce the price of the smartphone.
On the shopping site you get up to a discount of Rs.10200 in an exchange deal.
You can lower the price of Samsung Galaxy M13 by trading-in your old smartphone, but the price could vary depending on the smartphone you are exchanging.
The bank offers on Amazon includes 5% Instant Discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions. Minimum purchase value Rs. 1000.
Samsung Galaxy M13 comes featured with up to 12 GB RAM and 64GB internal memory which can be expanded to 1 TB.
The Device has a triple setup Camera with 50MP+5MP+2MP, true, main and front camera respectively with 6.6 inch of display. The smartphone comes with a 6000mAh lithium-ion battery.
This Amazon deal on Samsung Galaxy could be a good option if you are planning to buy a smartphone with various good features that are way above average.