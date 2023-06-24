Price Cut Alert! iPhone 12 Mini available on Flipkart with huge discount; buy it for Rs. 50999 now
Love compact phones? iPhone 12 Mini is available on Flipkart with a huge discount. Check price now.
Product Page
Flipkart has announced a massive offer on the iPhone 12 Mini. Making it available to you for just Rs. 50999.
The 64GB variant of the iPhone 12 Mini is originally priced at Rs. 59900. But you can reduce the price of the smartphone by applying amazing offers available on Flipkart.
Flipkart has initially reduced the price of the iPhone 12 Mini to Rs. 50999, giving you a huge initial discount of 14 percent.
Flipkart is also offering an exchange deal on the iPhone 12 Mini which can further reduce the price.
You can get up to a staggering Rs. 35000 off if you trade-in your old smartphone.
If you’re able to get the maximum discount offered, it will take down the price of the phone by a significant amount.
However, the discount depends upon the model and condition of your old smartphone, as well as the exchange availability in your area.
The deal doesn’t end here as you can further lower the price by applying bank offers on it.
Customers can get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1000 on Kotak Credit Card EMI Transactions.
Click here
You can also get 5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.