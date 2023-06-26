Price Cut Alert! Samsung Galaxy A73 price takes a deep dive

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By Manshi Singh
Published Jun 26, 2023
Want to get a premium Samsung smartphone at an affordable price? This deal is all you need to know about.

 Flipkart is offering a 24% initial discount on Samsung Galaxy A73.

As per the Flipkart’s price listing the original price of Samsung Galaxy A73 is Rs. 51,990.

After applying initial discount the price of Samsung Galaxy A73 becomes Rs. 39,499.

 The deal becomes even sweeter with the bank and other offers.

On Flipkart you can get 5% Cashback on a Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

While to lessen your payment burden, Flipkart gives you no-cost EMI deal where you no need to pay any extra amount as interest.

The other interesting offer is for new Flipkart Pay Later joiners who would receive a Flipkart Gift Card worth up to Rs.500 when they sign up.

The smartphone comes in three color options Awesome Mint, Awesome Gray, and Awesome White.

The Samsung Galaxy A73 is powered by a 5000 mAh Li-ion Battery that gives long-lasting battery life and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Processor.

The handset also features a four-set camera of 108MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP lenses and a 32MP Front Camera.

Click here