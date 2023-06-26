Price Cut Alert! Samsung Galaxy A73 price takes a deep dive
Photo Credit: Samsung
Want to get a premium Samsung smartphone at an affordable price? This deal is all you need to know about.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Product Page
Flipkart is offering a 24% initial discount on Samsung Galaxy A73.
Photo Credit: Samsung
As per the Flipkart’s price listing the original price of Samsung Galaxy A73 is Rs. 51,990.
Photo Credit: Samsung
After applying initial discount the price of Samsung Galaxy A73 becomes Rs. 39,499.
Photo Credit: Samsung
The deal becomes even sweeter with the bank and other offers.
Photo Credit: Samsung
On Flipkart you can get 5% Cashback on a Flipkart Axis Bank Card.
Photo Credit: Samsung
While to lessen your payment burden, Flipkart gives you no-cost EMI deal where you no need to pay any extra amount as interest.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The other interesting offer is for new Flipkart Pay Later joiners who would receive a Flipkart Gift Card worth up to Rs.500 when they sign up.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The smartphone comes in three color options Awesome Mint, Awesome Gray, and Awesome White.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The Samsung Galaxy A73 is powered by a 5000 mAh Li-ion Battery that gives long-lasting battery life and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Processor.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Click here
The handset also features a four-set camera of 108MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP lenses and a 32MP Front Camera.