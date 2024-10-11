Red Dead Redemption PC pre-orders live: Unlock 14 years of anticipated gameplay for $49.99
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Oct 11, 2024
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Today marks the start of pre-orders for the PC version of Red Dead Redemption. Fans can finally secure their copies.
The PC port is priced at $49.99. This cost is consistent across major platforms including Steam, Epic Games Store, and Rockstar’s website.
For $50, players will receive the complete single-player experience of Red Dead Redemption along with the Undead Nightmare expansion. However, multiplayer mode is not included.
Official Release Date Announced: Rockstar confirmed that the PC version will launch on October 29. This release comes 14 years after the original game debuted on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2010.
The PC version will support native 4K resolution and refresh rates up to 144hz on compatible hardware. This upgrade enhances visual quality for players.
Players will benefit from monitor support for Ultrawide (21:9) and Super Ultrawide (32:9) displays, providing flexibility for different setups.
The game will feature full keyboard and mouse support, allowing players to choose their preferred control method for gameplay.
The PC version will support Nvidia DLSS 3.7 and AMD FSR 3.0 for upscaling technologies, improving performance and visual fidelity during gameplay.
Double Eleven developed the long-awaited PC version, also responsible for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch ports. Early rumours about the PC version circulated before the official announcement, sparked by clues from Rockstar's website.