Redmi 13 5G launched in India: Know 5 things about this budget smartphone
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The Redmi 13 5G was unveiled in India with a surprising price tag and unique features, check the details to know more about the smartphone.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The Redmi 13 5G was launched today, July 9 in India as Xiaomi celebrated its 10 years in the country.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Alongside Redmi 13 5G, Xiaomi also announced a new range of power banks and the Redmi Buds 5C in the affordable market.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Know what Redmi 13 5G has in store for users in terms of specifications and features.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The Redmi 13 5G is powered by the Octa-Core Snapdragon 4 Gen2 processor paired with 6GB and 8GB RAM. Xiaomi announced that it has discarded the 4GB RAM variant for its Redmi 13 5G.
Photo Credit: HT Tech Check Product
For photography experience, the Redmi 13 5G features a 108MP primary camera with Samsung ISOCELL HM6 1/1.67-inch sensor.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The smartphone features a 6.79-inch FHD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate and it is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 3.
Photo Credit: Apple
In a budget range, the Redmi 13 5G offers LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage enabling users to store apps and data swiftly.
Photo Credit: HT Tech Click here
The Redmi 13 5G was announced with a starting price of Rs.13999.