Redmi 13 5g - Price in India (August 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

Redmi 13 5G
Upcoming
Expected Release Date: 09 Jul 2024

Redmi 13 5G

Redmi 13 5G is a Android 14, HyperOS phone, speculated price is Rs 19,999 in India with 108 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm SM4450 Snapdragon 4+ Gen 2 Processor , 5030 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.
Black
256GB
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Redmi 13 5G Variants & Price

The price for the Redmi 13 5G in India is expected to be Rs. 19,999.  This is the Redmi 13 5G base model with 256GB of internal storage. It is expected to come in the following colors: Black. The status of Redmi 13 5G is Upcoming. ...Read More

Key Specs

RAM

8 GB

Display

6.79 inches, 109.5 cm2

Battery

5030 mAh

Rear Camera

108 MP + 8 MP

Redmi 13 5g Summary

Redmi 13 5G full specifications, price, launch date and more [2 July 2024]

Redmi 13 5G launch date in India is set for July 9, 2024. The smartphone will succeed last year’s Redmi 12 5G, which is one of the most affordable 5G smartphones available in India. The Redmi 13 5G is expected to come with several upgrades in comparison to its predecessor. The company has already started to tease the product and it will be available in the market soon. Till then, know what Redmi 13 5G is expected to feature before the official launch.

Redmi 13 5G Price in India

Last year the Redmi 12 5G was announced with a starting price of Rs. 10999. Therefore, the upcoming Redmi 13 5G is expected to be priced similarly to the predecessor, since it's a budget smartphone. The price of Redmi 13 5G in India is expected to be under Rs 13,000.

Redmi 13 5G design, display, camera, processor and more

Based on Amazon’s dedicated page for Redmi 13 5G and its revealed specifications, the smartphone is expected to come in three colour variants: Pink, Green, and Black. The image showcased a star crystal glass back panel, two rear camera sensors, and a ring-based LED flash. Additionally, the smartphone has flat edges and it will likely be protected by the Gorilla Glass 3.

For display, the Redmi 13 5G is expected to feature a 6.79-inch FHD+ LCD display with up to 120Hz screen refresh rate. Redmi claims that it has the “segment’s biggest display on a 5G.” It will also be IP53-rated for dust and splash resistance.

The Redmi 13 5G is rumoured to feature a dual camera setup which may include a 108MP primary camera and a 2MP macro camera. Additionally, the smartphone will likely feature an 8MP selfie camera. Under the hood, the Redmi 13 is expected to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset. However, the storage variants and RAM are yet to be announced by the company.

For lasting battery life, the Redmi 13 5G is expected to be backed by a 5030mAh battery with 33W fast wired charging support. Apart from specs, the Redmi 13 5G will run on Xiaomi HyperOS, making it the first Redmi smartphone to support HyperOS out of the box. These are some of the revealed and rumoured specifications which are yet to be confirmed during the launch which is scheduled for July 9, 2024.

Redmi 13 5G FAQs

Is the Redmi 13 5G waterproof?

Redmi 13 5G is not waterproof. It’s IP 54 rated for dust and water-resistance. That means that the Redmi 13 5G can only withstand a splash of water or some light raindrops.

Does Redmi Note 13 5G have Dolby Atmos?

Yes, Redmi Note 13 5G comes with Dolby Atmos support on stereo headsets and BT speakers.

When is the Redmi 13 5G smartphone launching in India?

Redmi 13 5G launch date in India is 9 July 2024.

Redmi 13 5g Full Specifications

  Battery

    5030 mAh

  Rear Camera

    108 MP + 8 MP

  Front Camera

    13 MP

  RAM

    6 GB, 8 GB

  Display

    6.79 inches, 109.5 cm2

  Processor

    Qualcomm SM4450 Snapdragon 4+ Gen 2

  Capacity

    5030 mAh

  Removable

    No

  USB Type-C

    Yes

  Waterproof

    Yes, IP54, splash resistant

  Colours

    Black

  Refresh Rate

    90 Hz

  Resolution

    1080 x 2460 pixels

  Screen Size

    6.79 inches, 109.5 cm2

  Pixel Density

    396 ppi

  Display Type

    IPS LCD

  Camera Features

    HDR

  Flash

    Yes, LED flash

  Resolution

    108 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.67, 0.64µm, PDAF, 8 MP, f/2.2, 120˚ (ultrawide)

  Custom UI

    Hyper OS

  Operating System

    Android 14, HyperOS

  Brand

    Redmi

  Launch Date

    July 9, 2024 (Expected)

  Camera Setup

    Dual

  Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  Resolution

    108 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.67 0.64µm, PDAF, 8 MP, f/2.2, 120˚ (ultrawide)

  Video Recording

    1080p@30fps

  OIS

    Yes

  Loudspeaker

    Yes

  Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  FM Radio

    Yes

  GPS

    GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS

  NFC

    Yes

  Network Support

    GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G

  Bluetooth

    Yes, 5.4, A2DP, LE

  Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band

  SIM Size

    Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

  SIM Slot(s)

    Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

  Fabrication

    4 nm

  CPU

    Octa-core (2x2.3 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6x1.95 GHz Cortex-A55)

  Chipset

    Qualcomm SM4450 Snapdragon 4+ Gen 2 (4 nm)

  Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  Fingerprint Sensor Position

    side-mounted

  Other Sensors

    Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, compass, ,Virtual proximity sensing

  Internal Memory

    256GB

