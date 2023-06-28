Sale Alert! Massive iPhone 14 Pro price cut rolled out on Flipkart
Flipkart brings big surprise for iPhone lovers! Check out this iPhone 14 Pro deal.
The original retail price of iPhone 14 Pro is Rs. 1,29,900, as per Flipkart.
However, You can currently grab it for just Rs. 1,19, 999. Want to know how? Read further for that.
Flipkart gives you 7% of initial discount on iPhone 14 Pro making its price decrease to Rs. 1,19,999 from Rs. 1,29,900.
Not just the initial discount, Flipkart also offers several bank and exchange offers.
In the exchange deal, Flipkart if offering Rs. 35000 additional off.
However, the exchange value depends on the smartphone’s model, working condition, and resale value.
To make the deal even more delightful, Flipkart offers you various bank benefits too.
You can get Rs.3000 Off On HDFC Bank Credit Card transactions.
On the online shopping site you can also get Rs.3000 Off On HDFC Bank Debit Card EMI Transactions.
Flipkart is also offering you 5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.