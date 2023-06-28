Sale Alert! Massive iPhone 14 Pro price cut rolled out on Flipkart

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By Manshi Singh
Published Jun 28, 2023
Photo Credit: AFP

Flipkart brings big surprise for iPhone lovers! Check out this iPhone 14 Pro deal.

Photo Credit: HT Tech

The original retail price of iPhone 14 Pro is Rs. 1,29,900, as per Flipkart.

Photo Credit: AP

 However, You can currently grab it for just Rs. 1,19, 999. Want to know how? Read further for that.

Photo Credit: HT Tech

Flipkart gives you 7% of initial discount on iPhone 14 Pro making its price decrease to Rs. 1,19,999 from Rs. 1,29,900.

Photo Credit: HT Tech

Not just the initial discount, Flipkart also offers several bank and exchange offers.

Product Page
Photo Credit: HT Tech

In the exchange deal, Flipkart if offering Rs. 35000 additional off.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

However, the exchange value depends on the smartphone’s model, working condition, and resale value. 

Photo Credit: Pixabay

To make the deal even more delightful, Flipkart offers you various bank benefits too.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

You can get Rs.3000 Off On HDFC Bank Credit Card transactions.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

On the online shopping site you can also get Rs.3000 Off On HDFC Bank Debit Card EMI Transactions.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Flipkart is also offering you 5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card. 

Check More