Sale! Samsung Galaxy A73 price cut by 22% to Rs. 36999
Samsung Galaxy A73 price has been cut during this Flipkart sale and you no longer have to pay its full price, which is Rs.47490.
Samsung Galaxy A73 price cut is huge and you can save thousands of rupees.
Samsung Galaxy A73 has got a massive 22 percent discount.
Samsung Galaxy A73 price for the 128GB variant is Rs.47490. After discount it is available for Rs.36999.
Samsung Galaxy A73 price can be cut further by opting for bank offers.
Samsung Galaxy A73 bank offers include a Rs. 1,250 Off on HDFC Bank Debit Card EMI Transaction on orders priced between Rs.15,000 to Rs.39,999.
You can also get 5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.
Samsung Galaxy A73 is powered by Snapdragon 778G.
The Smartphone also sports a 5,000 mAh battery with a 25 W Super Fast Charging ability and adaptive power-saving