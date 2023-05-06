Sale! Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy A23, Galaxy M13 get big discounts
Photo Credit: Samsung
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy A23, Galaxy M13 and more are on sale with big discounts!
Photo Credit: Samsung
From Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy A34 to Galaxy S21 FE – check out the 5 best Samsung phones during Amazon, Flipkart sale.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Buy here
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: The 12GB RAM and 256GB Storage variant of the phone is priced on Amazon at Rs. 97999. Plus, you can opt for Rs. 5000 bank offers and up to Rs. 29150 discount via an exchange offer.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
It is a feature-packed smartphone with stunning cameras capable of 8K recording and Samsung's S Pen features.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Product Page
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Smartphone is available at Rs. 31999 against the listed price of Rs. 74999 on Flipkart.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Moreover, you can opt for the Rs. 2000 bank offer and up to Rs. 27250 exchange offers.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Product Page
Samsung Galaxy A34: It was launched recently at a price of Rs. 30999.
Photo Credit: Samsung
However, Flipkart has reduced the price to Rs. 27999 during the sale with the help of bank offers.
Photo Credit: Amazon
Buy here
Samsung Galaxy A23: Amazon is offering a discount of 27 percent on the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. It is priced at Rs. 17499 now against the listed price of Rs. 23990.
Photo Credit: Amazon
You can also take help from bank offers and exchange deal to further drop the price. It features a 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity V 90Hz Display and is powered by the Snapdragon 680 chipset.
Photo Credit: Amazon
Buy here
Samsung Galaxy M13: It is priced at Rs. 9699 onwards on Amazon for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant.
It features a 6.6-inch FHD display and is equipped with the Exynos 850 chipset. It promises a great battery life.