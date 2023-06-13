Sale! Samsung Gala Sale! Samsung Galaxy S23 price cut to Rs. 74999
xy S23 price cut to Rs. 74999
Photo Credit: Samsung
Samsung Galaxy S23 price has been cut during this Flipkart sale and you no longer have to pay its full price, which is Rs. 89999.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Product Page
So, if you want to buy a smartphone that is on par with the Apple iPhone 14, then just check out this Samsung Galaxy S23 deal.
Photo Credit: Samsung
The Samsung Galaxy S23 was launched in 2023 and it is one of the best smartphones with some amazing tech on board. And now, it is cheaper than before.
Photo Credit: Samsung
So, what does the Samsung Galaxy S23 offer buyers? It packs a 6.1-inch full HD+ display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor.
Photo Credit: Samsung
It also packs a triple rear camera setup consisting of 50MP + 10MP + 12MP lenses, as well as a 12MP front-facing camera and a 3,900 mAh battery.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Samsung Galaxy S23 price cut is huge and you can save thousands of rupees.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Samsung Galaxy S23 got a massive 16 percent discount.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Samsung Galaxy S23 price for the 128GB variant is Rs. 89999. After discount it is available for Rs. 74999.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Samsung Galaxy S23 price can be cut further by opting for exchange deal and bank offers.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Samsung Galaxy S23 exchange offer is worth up to Rs. 35000 for trading in your old smartphone.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The amount you get for your old smartphone will depend on its condition and age.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Click here
Samsung Galaxy S23 bank offers include a 10 percent cashback on Axis Bank Credit Cards transactions and a 5000 off On HDFC Bank Cards.