Samsung Galaxy A23 price cut rolled out on Amazon; Pay just this much now
Samsung Galaxy A23 deal on Amazon is very exciting.
Samsung Galaxy A23, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, is currently available with a discount on Amazon.
Samsung Galaxy A23 is originally priced at Rs. 30,990 on Amazon without any discount.
With discount, Samsung Galaxy A23 can now be purchased for Rs. 23,999.
This represents a discount of 23 percent. To further reduce the cost of the device, you can take advantage of exchange and bank offers.
Samsung Galaxy A23 exchange offer is worth up to Rs. 22,250. However, how much of that you will be eligible for will be decided by the condition of your old phone.
Also, check if the offer is available in your area by inserting the PIN code.
Samsung Galaxy A23 also has some bank offers that will help reduce the price.
HDFC Credit card holders can avail a discount of Rs. 3,250 with EMI.
HDFC debit card holders with EMI can enjoy a discount of Rs. 1,250.
HSBC Debit and Credit Card users can avail a discount of Rs. 250.
Samsung Galaxy A23 boasts an edge-to-edge 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-V display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
Galaxy A23 is equipped with a powerful 5000mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging.
Samsung Galaxy A23 packs a 50MP quad rear camera setup.