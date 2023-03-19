Samsung Galaxy A53 price cut announced after Galaxy A54 launch! Pay lowest amount this way
Samsung Galaxy A54 has just launched a few days ago. Now, it has been announced that the Samsung Galaxy A53 will be available with a massive price cut. Here is how to get it at its lowest price. (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy A54 has been launched in India at a launch price of Rs. 38999. Now, its predecessor, Samsung Galaxy A53 has seen a significant discount.
The Galaxy A53 5G comes with a retail price of Rs. 38990 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. But now, it is available with a big discount. (HT Tech)
With the latest deal on Flipkart, you can get an initial 17 percent discount on the smartphone. (HT Tech)
With this offer, you can get Galaxy A53 for Rs. 31999 on Flipkart.
However, the real trick to lower the price of the Galaxy A54 is to trade-in an old smartphone. (HT Tech)
This can help you enjoy a further discount of up to Rs. 29000. (HT Tech)
However, you will need to meet several trade-in conditions to grab this offer.
In the ideal situation, if you do get the full discount, the phone will end up costing you just Rs. 2999 with the card and exchange offers. (HT Tech)
However, you may or may not get the full discount as the exchange value will depend on the resale value of your old smartphone. (HT Tech)