Samsung Galaxy A54 sale price revealed! Check offers and key specs

Samsung Galaxy A54 sale is now live. Avail exciting offers on the device now. Know how much will it cost you here.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is powered by the Exynos 1380 chipset and boasts a 5000 mAh battery, which supports 25W charging.

The phone comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ super AMOLED display that can achieve a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. 

The Galaxy A54 5G features a triple-camera setup on the back, which includes a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultrawide shooter, and a 5MP macro unit. On the front, there's a 13MP selfie camera.

Running on the Android 13-based One UI 5.1, the Samsung Galaxy A54 is guaranteed to receive up to four generations of OS upgrades and five years of security updates from Samsung. 

It also has an in-display fingerprint reader and an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is available in two variants: the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model priced at Rs. 38999. While, the 8GB RAM+256GB option is priced at Rs. 40999.

With the launch offer, you can get an additional Rs. 3000 off on ICICI bank and SBI credit cards.

That means, you can get the handset for just Rs. 35999 (base model). 

