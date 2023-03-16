 Samsung Galaxy A54 5g 256gb Price in India (17, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G 256GB

    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G 256GB is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 40,999 in India with 50 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A54 5G 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A54 5G 256GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Expected Release Date: 16 March 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹40,999 (speculated)
    256 GB
    6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    50 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP
    32 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v13
    Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

    Samsung Galaxy A54 5g 256gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    • 50 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP
    • 32 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    Battery
    • Up to 46 Hours(4G)
    • Yes, Fast, 25W
    • Yes
    • Li-Polymer
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    Camera
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes
    • Single
    • 32 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length)
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • F1.8
    • No
    • No
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.2
    Design
    • 8.2 mm
    • Dust proof
    • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1 meter), IP67
    • 202 grams
    • 76.7 mm
    • Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Violet
    • 158.2 mm
    Display
    • 82.68 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    • 1000 nits
    • 403 ppi
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 19.5:9
    • Super AMOLED
    • 120 Hz
    • 1080 x 2340 pixels
    General
    • Yes
    • Samsung One UI
    • Galaxy A54 5G 256GB
    • Samsung
    • March 16, 2023 (Official)
    • Android v13
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • USB Type-C
    • Yes
    • Dolby Atmos
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Yes, v5.3
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    • 8 GB
    • Mali-G68 MP5
    • Samsung Exynos 1380
    • 5 nm
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 50MP + 12MP + 5MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    • Optical
    • On-screen
    Storage
    • 256 GB
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
