Samsung Galaxy A54 5g 256gb Price in India (17, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G 256GB Samsung Galaxy A54 5G 256GB is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 40,999 in India with 50 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A54 5G 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A54 5G 256GB now with free delivery.