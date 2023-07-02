Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G can be yours for just Rs. 31999; Check discount
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Nowadays, whether it is for pleasure or profession, a great smartphone is the best thing to have and today, there is a splendid deal on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G. It is a high end phone, but it has just received a big price cut.
Photo Credit: Amazon
Buy here
Amazon has announced 57 percent initial discount on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.
Photo Credit: Amazon
The original price as per Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is Rs.74999 as per Amazon Price listing.
Photo Credit: Amazon
But with the advantage of initial discount you can have it for just Rs.31999.
Photo Credit: Amazon
Product Page
Amazon has announced a huge discount and exchange offer on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G that includes the initial discount and bank offers.
Photo Credit: Amazon
Amazon is also offering an exchange deal where you can get up to Rs.22850 off.
Photo Credit: Samsung
However, keep in mind that the exchange discount is conditional on the model and dependent on the condition of your old smartphone.
Photo Credit: Amazon
You must also input the Pin code to check the availability of exchange offer in your area.
Photo Credit: Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Octa-Core processor for smooth functioning.
Photo Credit: Samsung
The Smartphone also comes with triple rear Camera set up of two 12 MP ,one 8MP and 32MP front camera.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Click here
Inside the box you will get the handset, non-removable Battery Included, Travel Adapter, USB Cable, User Manual.