Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, iPhone 11 to Google Pixel 7, check out Flipkart Big Saving Days sale
After the Holi sale, Flipkart is all set to host the Big Saving Days sale starting from March 11th to March 15th. It will give you a chance to save big amounts on phones like Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, iPhone 11, Google Pixel 7 and more.
The Flipkart sale will offer great discounts and impressive deals on a wide range of smartphones from Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, iPhone 11, Google Pixel 7, Google Pixel 6a and more. (HT Tech)
Not just that, if you are an iPhone fan, then know iPhone 11, which is currently priced at Rs. 43900 will witness a huge price drop during the Flipkart sale. (Unsplash)
Apart from this, Flipkart has already revealed the effective price of the Google Pixel 6a, which will be available for just Rs. 26999 against its MRP of Rs. 43999. (HT Tech)
However, if you are looking for the latest flagship of Google, then the sale will knock down the prices of Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. (HT Tech)
As per the listing of Flipkart, you will find the Google Pixel 7 at Rs. 46999 and Pixel 7 Pro at just Rs. 67999 against MRP of Rs. 84999 after discount. (Unsplash)
Both the smartphones are perfect for rich-photography experience and clean stock-Android experience. (Unsplash)
If you are looking for trendy and uniquely-designed smartphones, then Nothing Phone 1 is set to get a new lowest price of just Rs. 25999 during the sale against its MRP of Rs. 37999. (Unsplash)
It is worth noting that Nothing Phone 1 is now running on Android 13. Else, it features dual 50MP cameras, and it is powered by Snapdragon 778G+. (HT Tech)
What else? The premium Samsung Galaxy S21 FE worth Rs. 74999 has seen a price cut to Rs. 39999 during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is powered by the Exynos 2100 chipset and offers a rich photography experience with a triple-camera setup of a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 12MP wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens, and a 32MP selfie camera. (HT Tech)