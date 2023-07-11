Samsung Galaxy S21 FE priced at Rs. 49999 on launch today
Photo Credit: Samsung
Planning to buy a new Samsung premium smartphone? Check the newly launched Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G now.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Today, Samsung has announced the launch of its new smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G.
Photo Credit: Samsung
The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip, a cutting-edge 5nm processor.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Galaxy S21 FE 5G features a beautiful 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with super smooth 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate and AI-based blue light control.
Photo Credit: Samsung
It comes with wireless power share and wireless fast charging 2.0 and supports 25W Super-Fast charging.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Galaxy S21 FE 5G sports12MP (UW) + 12MP (W) + 8MP (Tele) camera and a 32MP front Camera.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Galaxy S21 FE 5G features a sleek and slim 7.9mm-thick body.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Check Product
The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G’s display is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus.
Photo Credit: Samsung
The new Galaxy S21 FE 5G comes with an impressive 256 GB of memory and will be available in five colours – including Navy, Olive, Lavender, White and Graphite.
Photo Credit: Samsung
The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price is Rs. 49999 on launch.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Click here
Galaxy S21 FE 5G will be available starting July 11, 2023 that is from today, on Samsung.com, and retail stores.