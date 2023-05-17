Big Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus price cut rolled out on Flipkart!
The premium Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus smartphone is now available with a big price cut on Flipkart! With IPL 2023 set to reach its final stages soon, you must be thinking of getting a big screen smartphone to really catch all the action.
This phone would have to deliver a flagship performance, have great cameras, and a big display. We scoured the market for such a device and zeroed in on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus.
The great news about it is that Flipkart has announced a big price cut on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and it can be bought for just Rs. 43749.
The 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is originally priced at Rs. 101999 on Flipkart.
Flipkart is initially offering a massive Rs. 47000 discount on Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, bringing price down to Rs. 54999.
After that, you can opt for the exchange and bank offers available on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus.
The exchange offer on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is worth up to Rs. 30000.
So, if you have an old smartphone that can get the maximum exchange rate, then you can buy the S22 Plus for just Rs. 24999!
Exchange value depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone.
If you go for bank offers, then you can get a 10% instant discount up to Rs. 1000 on IndusInd Bank Credit Card EMI transactions. You can also get a 10% discount on Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card transactions.
Notably, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus has all the power of the Galaxy S22, but is much bigger in size.