Samsung Galaxy S23 prices in India leaked ahead of launch!
Samsung is yet to reveal even the names of the smartphones, laptops, and possibly tablet in the upcoming ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ event, but leaks have revealed almost everything! (Samsung)
The most awaited Samsung product is none other than the Galaxy S23 series, which is expected to be launched on February 1. (Unsplash)
Pre-order now
The constant flow of leaks have given an idea of how these Samsung Galaxy S23 series models may look like, what they could feature, and what they will cost in global markets. (HT Tech)
Now, the latest report from GSMArena revealed the expected price of the Samsung Galaxy S23 in India too. (Unsplash)
According to the leak, the standard Samsung Galaxy S23 may start with a price tag of Rs. 79999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. (Samsung)
Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus may cost Rs. 89999 for 128GB storage and the Galaxy S23 Ultra may begin at Rs. 114999 for 256GB storage. (Samsung)
Click to buy
If these will be the final prices, then it must be noted that the Galaxy S23 Plus is cheaper by Rs. 5000 when compared to the introductory prices of the Galaxy S22 Plus from last year. (HT Tech)
Based on the price leak, the Samsung Galaxy S23 seems to challenge iPhone 14 and Galaxy S23 Plus will take on iPhone 14 Plus. (Bloomberg)
However, you should note that these are not the official prices and hence, you should wait for Samsung to reveal the real price. (HT Tech)
At this price, the Galaxy S23 series will pack the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. (Unsplash)
Click here
The Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to bring the new 200MP camera for better still photography. (HT Tech)