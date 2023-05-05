Samsung Galaxy S23 5G to launch in new colour!

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published May 05, 2023
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung will launch its flagship Galaxy S23 smartphone in a refreshing lime colour in India later this week.

Photo Credit: Samsung

The addition of the new lime colour will give more colour choices to consumers looking to buy Samsung's most premium smartphone.

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23 is currently available in Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender colours.

Photo Credit: Samsung

Galaxy S23 comes with epic 50MP camera.

Photo Credit: Samsung

This gives users more freedom to explore their creativity, like capturing truly cinematic Nightography videos with transformative AI.

Photo Credit: Samsung

The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy for premium experiences.

Photo Credit: Samsung

This includes groundbreaking AI, future-ready mobile gaming, and the world’s fastest mobile graphics.

Photo Credit: Samsung

For users who want to extend the life of their device, Galaxy S23's premium experience can be sustained through the years with four generations of OS upgrades.

Photo Credit: Samsung

And yes, it also gets five years of security updates.

Photo Credit: HT Tech

Galaxy S23 is certified for reduced environmental impact.

