Samsung Galaxy S23 5G to launch in new colour!
Photo Credit: Samsung
Samsung will launch its flagship Galaxy S23 smartphone in a refreshing lime colour in India later this week.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Tap to buy
The addition of the new lime colour will give more colour choices to consumers looking to buy Samsung's most premium smartphone.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Samsung Galaxy S23 is currently available in Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender colours.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Galaxy S23 comes with epic 50MP camera.
Photo Credit: Samsung
This gives users more freedom to explore their creativity, like capturing truly cinematic Nightography videos with transformative AI.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Check Product
The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy for premium experiences.
Photo Credit: Samsung
This includes groundbreaking AI, future-ready mobile gaming, and the world’s fastest mobile graphics.
Photo Credit: Samsung
For users who want to extend the life of their device, Galaxy S23's premium experience can be sustained through the years with four generations of OS upgrades.
Photo Credit: Samsung
And yes, it also gets five years of security updates.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Click here
Galaxy S23 is certified for reduced environmental impact.