Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra design leaked ahead of January 2025 launch- All details
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to launch on January 23, 2025, alongside Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus.
Several leaks surrounding the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra have been circulating, showcasing a glimpse of what is expected to be announced.
Now, a tipster has leaked the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra design, showcasing new changes and refinements.
Tipster Ice Universe and @chunvn888 shared a video of a smartphone which is expected to be the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Photo Credit: AFP
In the video, the Galaxy S25 Ultra has rounded corners as rumoured earlier. The change has been made to make the smartphone more comfortable to hand.
The rear panel consists of a glossy and metallic finish that houses four camera sensors similar to the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
On the front, it retains a flat design with a hole punch selfie camera. It was also showcased with the volume and power buttons on the right side of the frame.
Photo Credit: Samsung
However, Samsung has not confirmed any design details for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Therefore, the video could be fake.