Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Price in India The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in India is Rs. 97,990. This is the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in India is Rs. 97,990. This is the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage)

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Full Specifications Key Specs Rear Camera 108 MP + 16 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP

Battery 6000 mAh

Processor Samsung Exynos 2200

Front Camera 64 MP

Display 6.92 inches (17.58 cm) Battery Capacity 6000 mAh

Type Li-Polymer

USB Type-C Yes

Removable No

Quick Charging Yes, Fast Camera Autofocus Yes, Phase Detection autofocus

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Image Resolution 12000 x 9000 Pixels

Camera Setup Single

Resolution 64 MP, Primary Camera

Flash Yes, LED Flash Display Screen Size 6.92 inches (17.58 cm)

Display Type OLED

Pixel Density 380 ppi

Bezelless Display Yes

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch General Operating System Android v13

Brand Samsung

Launch Date December 1, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Audio Jack USB Type-C

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

NFC Yes

VoLTE Yes

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available Performance Architecture 64 bit

Fabrication 4 nm

RAM 12 GB

Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200

CPU Octa core (2.8 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.52 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.82 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen Storage Expandable Memory No

Internal Memory 256 GB

