Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 price cut to 55999 from 101999 in exciting Flipkart deal
Fan of foldable phones? Check out this huge money-saving deal on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.
You can get your hands on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 with an amazing discount and exchange offer, making it a highly affordable deal.
The 128GB variant of this smartphone is fully priced at Rs. 101999.
But with the bank offers and trade-in deals, you can purchase it for just Rs. 55999.
On top of it, you can avail of the exchange offer, where Flipkart promises to provide a discount of Rs. 27000 if you trade-in your old smartphone.
This offer enables you to purchase the smartphone for just Rs. 55999, which includes both the price cut and exchange deals.
However, before going for the exchange offer, it is advisable to check the value of your old smartphone, as the discount may vary depending on the model and brand.
Furthermore, you can get a 10% cashback on Samsung Axis bank Credit Card and 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.
It runs on the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, has a larger 3700mAh battery with 25W wired charging.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 features a combo of 12MP cameras at the back, while on the front, it gets a 10MP selfie camera.